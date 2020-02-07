Buhari in Adiss Ababa ahead of AU summit

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, ahead of the 33rd Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

The President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmed, confirmed the development on his Twitter account on Friday evening.

The Nigerian leader, who left Abuja after performing some official engagements on Friday, was received on arrival at Addis Ababa by the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali.

The presidential aide also posted some pictures where President Buhari was being welcomed by the Prime Minister and accompanied by some Ethiopian and Nigerian government officials.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, said in a statement on Thursday that President Buhari would be joining leaders from the 55-member countries of the AU to participate in the Summit.

The statement read: “The theme of the summit is “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development.”

“The President will attend the 29th Forum of Heads of State and Government of Participating States of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

He will also attend the 27th Session of New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee (AUDA-NEPAD). The meetings will precede the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly. (NAN)

