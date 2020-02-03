Buhari has done well for Niger Delta, says Dokubo

Kindly Share This Story:

Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari, for his unwavering determination towards deepening peace and development of the Niger Delta region.

Dokubo said President Buhari has done well for the people of the oil-rich region, especially with the Amnesty Programme which has trained over 3,000 beneficiaries in less than two years under his watch from March 2018.

Speaking in Lagos on the sidelines at a ceremony organised by Bradama International Skill Works Limited, a leading construction firm in the oil and gas sector, the amnesty boss said, “We have had more than 3000 beneficiaries who have been trained since I took over office. And then we have a job placement unit that also looks for jobs for them and places them there.

The issue is that government cannot provide everything; what government does is to create an enabling environment from which people can cue into to get something. We believe that with time, those who have been trained, their training will not be wasted. They will go back into the society and attain great heights.

“I believe the Amnesty Programme has done a very good work with the support of the Federal Government. The Buhari administration has been very particular about the Niger Delta and I believe that if we can use what is available to us well, Niger Delta region will be in a different place from what it is now.

