Buhari congratulates D’Tigress for Qualifying for 2020 Olympics

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with female Basket Ball team, D’Tigress, for qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, urging them to remain focused, determined and energized for a good outing at the tournament.

President Buhari commends the sportsmanship and resilience of the team all through the qualifying stages, and in their trainings, saluting their courage in always putting out their best as they represent the country.

Being the current African Champions, President Buhari believes the D’Tigress already has the talents that could make global impact in the sport, assuring that the Federal Government would ensure proper preparation and mobilization for all outings.

The President also commends team officials and the Nigerian Basket Ball Federation (NBBF) for the discipline and motivation of the D’Tigress.

