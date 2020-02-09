Breaking News
Translate

Buhari, Canadian PM hold talks to strengthen ties

On 3:47 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Buhari (L) and Trudeau (R)

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, described Nigeria-Canada relations as ‘very cordial’, expressing his desire to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity in a statement, in Abuja on Sunday, said the Nigerian leader met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the margins of the 33rd AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In remarks before the press, President Buhari underscored the warm and friendly relations between Nigeria and Canada, noting commonwealth membership of both nations and the choice of Canada for higher education by Nigerian students.

ALSO READ: President Buhari expresses concern over Libya

He said: ‘‘We have a lot of students in Canada. We are aware of our vital roles to keep the country together. We are eager to expand trade because you are one of the ‘biggest customers’, of Nigeria’s crude oil.

‘‘But the most important and enduring relations with Canada is education.”

In his remarks, the Canadian Prime Minister described President Buhari as ‘‘a leader in Africa’’, adding that it was a pleasure to engage on regional and international issues.

‘‘Your leadership and reflection on the current situation challenging Africa but also the potentials and opportunities are something that I am very much looking up to.

‘‘Canada and Nigeria have a long-standing and deep connection and friendship, and I very much look forward to hearing your perspectives on many big issues facing not just Africa but the world’’ Trudeau said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!