Buhari approves establishment of University of Health Sciences, Otukpo

By Peter Duru

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo.

The lawmaker representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Moro, who made the disclosure during a Town Hall meeting with his constituents in Otukpo said the approval was given by the Federal Executive Council and the President.

He explained that the institution was part of the three approved by the former administration which were cancelled at the inception of the present administration, “but Mr President has graciously proved the establishment of the institution.

“Though a law establishing the institution has not been passed the more important thing that is holding it from taking off is the approval of the management team for the university.

“I am working closely with my colleagues and the Federal Ministry of Education to have management team in place in order to have the institution come on stream.”

Continuing Moro said: “we will recall that the bill for the establishment of the university was initiated by the former Senate President, Senator David Mark. It went through all the processes unfortunately it got caught up by time.

“Because by the time the eight senate was winding up the bill was not ready for the president to assent to it. And because of the complexities of our legislative process that bill also lapsed.

“I have reintroduced the bill and one of our lawmakers in the House of Representatives is also doing the same thing at his level. My bill has gone through first reading and the second reading will hopefully come up this week.

“After these processes, it will be transmitted to the President for assent to give legal backing to the establishment of the university. But that law is not a prerequisite for the institution to take off.”

