Buhari appreciates roles of doctors without borders’ in conflict areas

The sacrifices of Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) in conflict areas in Nigeria are well appreciated, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

Receiving Dr Christos Christou, International President of the organization at State House, Abuja, Friday, the President said the sacrifices as individuals and as a group were quite enormous, particularly on non-profit basis.

Commenting specifically on the situation in the North-east, President Buhari said despite criticisms, the government has made substantial progress.

“We know the pathetic situation of children not knowing where their parents are, or the communities they come from, and that was why we established the new Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. This is to harness and channel resources to such deprived people,” he declared.

The President promised that respite and succour would come to all the troubled areas, adding that many prominent and well-to-do organizations were also involved, along with international agencies.

President Buhari told his guests: “We are grateful to you. We will secure the environment in order for you to do your job. You are not doing it for profit. We remain very appreciative.”

Dr Christou said Doctors Without Borders have been active in Nigeria since 1996, and is an international, independent medical humanitarian organization that delivers emergency aid to people affected by armed conflicts, epidemics, natural disasters and exclusion from healthcare.

The organization works in 10 states across the country, and adheres strictly to principles of independence, impartiality and neutrality, among others. Its budget for year 2020 is N17.7 billion, with 90 per cent of its 3,000 staff being Nigerians.

