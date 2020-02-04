Vanguard Logo

Buhari appoints Amokachi as Nigeria Football Ambassador 

President Muhammadu Buhari.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has appointed retired Nigerian professional footballer, former Super Eagles player and Assistant Coach, Daniel Amokachi as Nigeria’s Football Ambassador.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja yesterday.

Amokachi, a member of the 1994 Super Eagles Team that won the African Nations Cup in Tunisia, was also in the Nigerian Olympic Football Team to the 1996 Atlanta Olympics that won the Gold Medal.
In addition to his football exploits in Europe, particularly in England where he won the FA Cup with Everton in 1995, Amokachi after retirement has managed Nasarawa United and Enyimba Football Club of Aba.
According to the statement, “As Nigeria’s, Football Ambassador – a largely ceremonial role – Amokachi will assist the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to scout for talents, be part of processes to revive the country’s football development, as well as mentor young sportsmen and women.”
