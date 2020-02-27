British Council creating career opportunities for fresh graduates in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Linda Orajekwe

As part of the British Council’s 75th anniversary in Nigeria, they are celebrating participants of their programme in the areas of their work – arts and culture, English language, education, civil society – whose lives, businesses and communities have been impacted positively following the participation.

They are saying Thanks to you Ibelih Bernard, whose professional career in corporate communications began with a British Council internship and has led to Ibelih today serving as Communication Programme Co-coordinator at LEAP Africa, a non-profit committed to developing dynamic innovative and principled African leaders.

Today Ibelih Bernard has a high-profile and rewarding role, thanks to his 2016 internship with the British Council in Nigeria.

Over the years, LEAP has inspired and equipped youth, business owners and social entrepreneurs to lead ethically while implementing initiatives that transform their communities and organizations for better; sustaining livelihood and contributing to national development. LEAP achieves this through its training programs, publications and most recently eLearning.

As a fresh graduate Ibelih took up his role with the Organisation in 2018 after completing and gaining an excellent grounding through a two-year internship with the British Council as its social media manager for Nigeria.

He says: “Success has many friends, but failure does not’. The British Council offered me a rare opportunity to work in a team of top-level professionals from different countries. What is most memorable for me is the culture of inclusion, transparency and continuous learning within the organization. It has always gone with me to my different jobs after then.”

Ibelih said he would be eternally grateful to British Council and the Higher Education, Skills and Enterprise team for choosing him and offering him an amazing opportunity to intern. “Up to that point, I knew nothing about the workplace ethics and the nature of work but when I goofed, the team was there to strengthen my knowledge and support my growth. I never felt like a rookie. It was indeed a turnaround moment for my budding career.”

He believes that his experience with the British Council has helped him access several interviews for jobs which he would never before have aspired to.

“Currently, I am nurturing a vision to preserve the stories of Nigerian youth across sectors. #ThankstoYou too British Council for investing in my life and other lives to reduce unemployment in Nigeria. I am so proud to be associated with the Council and will always be.”

Ibrahim is currently overseeing SIPA (Supporting and Showcasing Social Innovators), an event that celebrates young social innovators between ages 18 – 35 years, whose ideas and initiatives offer effective solutions to challenges in local communities across Nigeria. Through SIPA, LEAP is striving to increase awareness on innovative solutions of young Nigerians, create a profile that will allow for collaboration and larger societal impact in Nigeria.

The Awards attracts tri-sector industry leaders, investors, leading tech companies, entertainers and many others to discuss and share on social entrepreneurship as a tool for social transformation.

British Council is inviting past programme participants to celebrate its 75th anniversary with them by submitting stories of their experience and the impact it has had. Visit www.britishcouncil.org.ng for more information about how to participate in the 75 Stories campaign or follow on social media #ThanksToYou #75Stories #BritishCouncilAt75

