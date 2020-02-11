Kindly Share This Story:

The number of breast and cervical cancer among women have been on the rise in India over the past couple of years, the Country Junior Health Minister, Ashwini Choubey said on Tuesday.

So far 241,382 estimated cases were reported in 2016, which rose to 251,148 in 2017 and then to 261,460 in 2018, Choubey said.

According to him, the incidence of breast cancer was more as compared to cervical cancer among women.

READ ALSO:

Considering the rising number of cases, the Centre Government regularly supplements the efforts of the state governments to prevent and control Cancer, added Choubey, who was speaking at the parliament.

The objectives of the “National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS)”, implemented by Central Government under the “National Health Mission (NHM)” is expected to intervene up to the district level.

It also includes awareness generation for Cancer prevention, screening, early detection and referral to an appropriate level institution for treatment.

The focus remained on three types of cancers, breast cancer, cervical and oral, he said.

To achieve this, a population-level initiative for prevention, control and screening for common Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

This include diabetes, hypertension and common cancers viz. oral, breast and cervical cancer, has been rolled out in over 215 districts of the country under the NHM, as a part of comprehensive primary healthcare.

Under the initiative, persons at more than 30 years of age are targeted for their screening for common NCDs.

Screening of common NCDs including the three common Cancers i.e. oral, breast and cervical, is also an integral part of service delivery under the Health and Wellness Centres, said the minister.

According to him, cancer is diagnosed and treated at various levels in the health care system.

In government hospitals treatment is either free or highly subsidized.

Besides, “Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT)’’ outlets have been opened at 195 Institutions/Hospitals with an objective to make available cancer and cardiovascular diseases drugs and implants at discounted prices to the patients.

Under the umbrella scheme of `Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi’, or ‘National Wellness Fund’, financial assistance is provided to families living below poverty line for their treatment, including treatment of cancer in government hospitals, added Choubey. (

Kindly Share This Story: