By Elizabeth Uwandu

According to studies, female breast cancer is recognised as one of the major contributors to a high mortality rate. Worried by this development, the founder of Run for a Cure Africa, RFCA, Dr. (Mrs) Ebele Mbanugo stated that the country needed at least 150 radiotherapy machines in order to make headway in the fight against breast cancer.

Mbanugo also urged men to join in the fight against breast cancer, saying that a man fondling with his wife’s breasts is not only good for intimacy but it also provides stimulation in that area. Moreso, the man being familiar with his wife’s breasts can help to easily detect when an abnormality presents itself.

Speaking at a free breast cancer screening organised by her NGO, in partnership with Shoprite, in commemoration of the 2020 World Cancer Day that saw over 400 women screened in Lagos, Mbanugo explained that it was alarming that Nigeria still grappled with providing cancer treatment for the average woman.

According to her: “For us to be able to fight cancer in this country, we will need at least 150 radiotherapy machines, as functional radiotherapy machines in this country are three to seven on the average. My mother had cancer, and the hospital abroad where she was given treatment has eight machines. It is alarming that Nigeria with her huge population doesn’t have what that one hospital has. And the average Nigerian woman does not easily access the available machines.”

Mbanugo at the event tagged: The Big Pink-Fight, had in states including Anambra, Abuja, and Lagos respectively explained that early detection remained key to curbing the surge of breast cancer in Nigeria. “The value of early detection is immeasurable especially in a resource constraint country like Nigeria. We do not have access to all the top of the line drugs and machinery used in treating advanced breast cancer.

“The only way to fight the cancer in this country is through early detection. Routine and annual screening is very important but a lot of women wait until they feel something before they come to see the doctor. Most likely, at that point, cancer has gone to its advanced stage,” she said.

