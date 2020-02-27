Police parade five kidnap suspects, four armed robbers in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

Re-arrest serial kidnapper who escaped from DSS custody

Confirms arrest of police sergeant who runs kidnap cartel

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The Cross River Police Command has arrested five suspected kidnappers and four armed robbers at various locations within the state.

Parading the suspects at the Police Command Headquarters in Calabar, Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Nkereuwem Akpan said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the command in Calabar.

Akpan said that four of the kidnappers were arrested following a petition by one Egbe Enya on July 20, 2019, that his relatives were kidnapped at gunpoint in Calabar.

He further hinted that the command, through the Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Squad has been trailing the suspects until their arrest in February 2020.

His words: “The other suspect, who is a serial kidnapper, escaped from the custody of the Department of State Service in 2018 was re-arrested on Feb. 20, 2020, by the police.

“During investigations, the suspects confessed their involvement in the kidnapping and they will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded”, he said.

On the robbery suspects, he told newsmen that on Jan. 31 2020, one Mary George of 8miles area in Calabar reported to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad that a gang of armed men robbed her and inflicted injuries on her.

The CP said that the operatives of SARS swung into action and arrested two suspects.

He said that the two other robbery suspects were arrested on Dec. 13, 2019, for robbing one Ajuka Nwogo of a cash sum of N35,000 along Ikot Omin road in Calabar.

“Items recovered from the two suspects include one locally made pistol, two android phones, and one cooking gas cylinder”, he said.

On the arrest of a police sergeant by the joint operatives of security outfit in the state, “Operation Skolombo”, for alleged kidnapping, the CP said that the matter was still under investigation.

“A police sergeant from Zone 6 that was arrested by the military is undergoing interrogation in connection with cases of kidnapping.

“When the whole thing is ripe, definitely there will be no hiding place because the general public will be informed accordingly”, he said.

He warned members of the public to shun cultism, kidnapping, armed robbery, drug abuse, and others, adding that the command will not spare anyone caught in any form of crime in the state.

