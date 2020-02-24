Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday, said the “plot” by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to destabilize the country has left it with no choice but to approach the Supreme Court for a review of the outcome of the 2019 Presidential election.

This is even as the party stated that in addition to the Presidential election, it would also tasked the apex court to take a second look at the governorship elections in Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Osun states.

Addressing newsmen at the party secretariat in Abuja, party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said the party took the decision having uncovered plot by the ruling party to influence the Supreme Court to upturn the Bayelsa governorship election in favour of the APC.

