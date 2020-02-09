Breaking: Officials postpone Manchester City and West Ham United match

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Today’s Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United has been postponed due to bad weather.

Disclosing this in a statement Manchester City said:

“Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s match has been postponed.

“This decision has been made by Manchester City’s Safety Officer following consultation with Club stakeholders and officials at West Ham United.

“Further information regarding the rescheduling of today’s match will be published in due course.”

⚠ MATCH POSTPONED ⚠ Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s @premierleague match against West Ham has been postponed. 🔵 #MCIWHU #ManCity pic.twitter.com/6tcPM4t5OM — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 9, 2020

