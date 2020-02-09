Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Officials postpone Manchester City and West Ham United match

On 1:37 pmIn News, Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Manchester City

By Nwafor Sunday

Today’s Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United has been postponed due to bad weather.

Disclosing this in a statement Manchester City said:

“Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s match has been postponed.

“This decision has been made by Manchester City’s Safety Officer following consultation with Club stakeholders and officials at West Ham United.

READ ALSO: Ighalo should expect tougher challenges at Man Utd – Lawal

“Further information regarding the rescheduling of today’s match will be published in due course.”

Details later:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!