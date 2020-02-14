Breaking: Man City handed two years Champions League ban

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Manchester City have been banned from European competitions for the next two seasons for “serious financial fair-play breaches”, UEFA announced on Friday.
The English champions were also fined 30 million euros ($32.5 million), but can appeal the decision of UEFA’s adjudicatory chamber to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
More details shortly
