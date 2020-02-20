Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Lagos House of Assembly today commenced the process of amending the Lagos State Neighbourhood, Safety Corps Agency, Law 2019 to accommodate a section for Amotekun Corps.

The House took the first and second reading of the bill at plenary today. According to its formation, the Amotekun Corps is to take charge of security in borders, forest, highways, nooks, and crannies of the state to ensure protection against hoodlums, kidnappers, cattle rustlers, bandits among others.

The Corps can also collaborate with other security platforms in other neighbouring states to ensure the strengthening of security networks in Lagos and such other states.

vanguard

