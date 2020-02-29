Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Italian Serie-A matches postponed over coronavirus fears

On 1:28 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Serie A, Racism

Five Italian Serie-A weekend matches including Sunday’s clash between Juventus and Inter Milan have been postponed due to the coronavirus, the Italian football league said Saturday.

Other matches called off were AC Milan v Genoa, Parma v SPAL, Sassuolo v Brescia and Udinese v Fiorentina, the league said in a statement Saturday.

READ ALSO: Lewis sinks Leicester to boost Norwich survival bid

The matches had been scheduled to be played behind closed doors.`


Italy is the country hardest hit by the virus outbreak, with 650 cases and 17 deaths — mostly in cities in the north.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!