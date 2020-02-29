Breaking: Italian Serie-A matches postponed over coronavirus fears

Five Italian Serie-A weekend matches including Sunday’s clash between Juventus and Inter Milan have been postponed due to the coronavirus, the Italian football league said Saturday.
Other matches called off were AC Milan v Genoa, Parma v SPAL, Sassuolo v Brescia and Udinese v Fiorentina, the league said in a statement Saturday.
READ ALSO: Lewis sinks Leicester to boost Norwich survival bid
The matches had been scheduled to be played behind closed doors.`
The updated schedule of Matchday 26. 👇 ⚽ #SerieATIM #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/KoSgM1rmgK
— Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) February 29, 2020
Italy is the country hardest hit by the virus outbreak, with 650 cases and 17 deaths — mostly in cities in the north.