Breaking: Ihedioha officially seeks Supreme court’s review on Judgement

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Former Governor of Imo State, Rt. Honourable Emeka Ihedioha has on Wednesday officially approached the Supreme court of Nigeria, led my by Justice Tanko Muhammed to review a Judgement delivered against him and his party the People’s Democratic Party, PDP
Reports reaching Vanguard indicates that the Immediate past Governor of Imo state has today approached the Supreme court seeking a review of the judgement that removed him from office and pronounced the current governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma winner of the 2019 gubernatorial election of the state.
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Idowu Emmanuel Akindele Bankole holds Masters of Science in Broadcast from the Prestigious University of Lagos. He is a Broadcast scholar and researcher with years of experience. He is currently a journalist and Programmes director at the Vanguard media limited. View all posts by Bankole →
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.