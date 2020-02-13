Breaking: Fire guts Obasanjo’s family house (VIDEO)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Fire has reportedly gutted the family house of Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo. Report has it that the fire burnt a part of the family home at Ita-Eko in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Source who broke the news to TheCable, said the fire outbreak happened about 9 pm and that it only affected the boys’ quarters of the property.

His words, ”The house is where Obasanjo’s parents lived. It is an old house. It is not the main residence of the former president.

”The fire was eventually put out.”

