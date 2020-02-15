Breaking: Don’t spare Pantami, Boko Haram leader says, threatens Buhari again

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has on Saturday released another shocking video where he threatened to kill the minister of communication and digital economy, Isa Pantami. He also said that President Muhammadu Buhari was in a big problem.

Recall that he had released a similar video some days back, when Buhari paid condolence visit to Borno state over the killing of 30 persons in Auno, a community near Maiduguri, on Sunday.

He frowned at Buhari’s visit, saying that “Buhari came to Maiduguri pretending to be a good man. He shouldn’t try it again.”

Shekau told Buhari that his members are fully on ground in the North-East, noting that he does not want to see him again in Borno.

Today, Shekau issued another threat, to both the number citizen and his minister. He said that Pantami will hear from them soon for trying to block the communication lines of the sect members.

Read his full speech as presented by TheCable:

“This video message is specifically released because of one man, who thinks he is knowledgeable. I want him to archive this message and continue referring to it till his death comes. From today onward, you will continue to live in sorrow, because I, Shekau, say so,” he said in the video released on Thursday.

READ ALSO:

“This warning is for Isa Ali Panatami; don’t think simply because you preach in English or because you are called a doctor, it means you have knowledge of Islam. You know nothing. Today you have become a minister, and you are feeling you can achieve your selfish ends. You must know that speaking English has nothing to do with Islam.

“You said you are going to block phone lines and other means of communication, to frustrate the activities of Boko Haram, right? But you must understand that we don’t depend on such to take out our messages. Our messengers are like the angels of God. How dare you attempt to stop the works we are doing for the creator of the heavens and earth, simply because you have become a slave to the white world and the country. We pity you if you don’t repent.

“I swear to God, you are nothing. Initially, we have not begrudged with you, but now you have become a slave to the infidels; repent now and become a good Muslim. If you don’t comply from now on, death will come to you, Isa Ali Pantami. I call on my members in Africa, in Nigeria to rise and do the needful. Let them know that what we did to Sheik Jafar is just the tip of the iceberg. Anywhere you see Isa Ali Pantami, don’t spare him. Isa Ali Pantami you are nothing; even Jafar tried the same thing but we dealt with him; talk less of you that is nothing in Islamic practice. And from today on, you would not have rest of mind because you have dared God.”

TO PRESIDENT BUHARI

“And you, President Buhari, you said you are almost 80 years old and you are busy going about, and now your people have started booing, right? You just wait for your angels of death,” he said.

“Simply because some persons told you that they have killed our commanders, so now you are emboldened and you want to kill Shekau, right? Who is Shekau, a small person to you? But you are now in trouble Mr. Buhari; you are in big trouble. I am still here, that little boy that has defied the leaders of the world. I am still around, you just wait, it will soon be over before we all meet in the hereafter.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: