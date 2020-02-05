Breaking: Declare State of Emergency on security, NSCIA tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

… Accuses religious leaders who staged prayer walk against insecurity of hypocrisy, blame game

… Backs Buhari’s claim that more Muslims’re victims of Boko Haram

By Luminous Jannamike

Miffed by the upsurge in terrorist activities across the country, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare State of Emergency on security.

The Council, under the leadership of Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, made the call at a World Press Conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

It lamented the state of killings and bloodshed in the land, describing them as appalling and horrific.

The umbrella Muslim body, however, slammed religious leaders who rallied last Sunday in a prayer walk against terror, saying their actions, though constitutional, bore marks of childish blame game and hypocrisy.

Also, NSCIA while not directly agreeing with President Buhari’s claim that 90 percent of Boko Haram victims were Muslims, said it was incontrovertible that less Christians have suffered in the hands of the terrorists than Muslims.

