Breaking : CRSG takes over prosecution of Agba Jalingo’s case

By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

The Cross River State government on Friday took over the prosecution of Agba Jalingo’s case.

The state’s attorney general, Tanko Ashang informed Justice Simon Amobeda who presides over Court 2 of the Calabar division of the Federal High Court that a letter to that effect had been filed and is in the records of the court.

However, this puts to an end, speculations as to who has been behind Mr Jalingo’s arrest and incarceration for 169 days so far.

It would be recalled that the Governor of the state, Prof. Ben Ayade denied claims from different organisations and individuals that he was behind the journalist’s ordeal.

But, on Friday, when the matter was returned to Justice Amobeda’s court 57 days after he had recused himself, Mr Ashang said they were ready to go ahead with the matter.

Then, counsel to the defendant, Attah Ochinke moved a motion to vacate an order of the court which paused all proceedings until an electronic verbatim recorder is provided.

In his ruling, Justice Amobeda who held that the prayers of the defendant were vague, however, granted the prayers of the defence and recused himself for the second time.

He referred the matter back to the administrative judge of the division, Justice Sule Shuaibu who had referred the matter back to him to entertain the motion filed by the defendant.

This means that Jalingo will be docked before Justice Shuaibu by the next court date with the matter likely to start all over where he will be made to take a fresh plea which will make it three times in less than five months.

As at the time of filing this report, it remained unclear when Justice Shuaibu will issue a hearing notice for the matter.

