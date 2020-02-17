Breaking News
BREAKING: Court stops INEC from deregistering 31 political parties

Logo of some political parties in Nigeria

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Monday, restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from deregistering 31 political parties.

The restraining order followed an interlocutory motion that was brought before the court by two plaintiffs led by the Advanced Congress of Democratic, ACD.

Cited as defendants in the suit marked FHC//ABJ/ CS/444/19, were the Attorney General of the Federation and INEC.

The court, in the ruling that was delivered by Justice Anwuli Chikere, held that INEC since INEC failed to file processes to oppose the interlocutory application by the applicants, the affected political parties had a legal right that ought to be protected.

The Applicants who filed the suit since October 30, 2019, were among the 74 political parties that INEC deregistered on February 6.

Vanguard

