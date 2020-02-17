BREAKING: Court restrains INEC from deregistering 31 political parties

Kindly Share This Story:

Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, restrained Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from deregistering 31 political parties.

Justice Chikere, in her ruling, said having failed to counter the application by the applicants, the affected political parties had the legal right which must be protected.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in an interlocutory motion with suit number: FHC//ABJ/ CS/444/19 between Advanced Congress of Democratic (ACD) and 2 others Vs. Attorney General of the Federation and another (INEC), the applicants had on Oct. 30, 2019, approached the court.

NAN reports that INEC had, on Feb. 6, deregistered 74 political parties.

