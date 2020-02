Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

A Lagos High court sitting in Igbosere, has granted N20million bail to Nigerian Musician and performer Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, popularly known by his stage name Iyanya.

Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile, granted him bail with one surety in like sum.

Iyanya, was arraigned before the court on February 4, 2020, over alleged car theft.

Vanguard

