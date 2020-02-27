Breaking: Court declares impeachment of former Kogi Deputy Gov. null and void

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Court declares impeachment of former Kogi deputy governor, Simon Achuba, null and void. The court also ruled that the subsequent nomination of Edward Onoja as the state deputy governor did not follow due process and a violation of the constitution.
