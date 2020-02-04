(BREAKING) Coronavirus: China marks deadliest day as confirmed cases top 20,000

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

The novel Coronavirus is showing no signs of slowing down and it is spreading faster as China recorded the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in one day since the outbreak in the region at the heart of the epidemic.

By Tuesday morning, the total number of confirmed cases in China was 20,438, an increase of 3,235 or 18 per cent over Monday while the death toll was 425 in China, up 65 from Sunday. No less than 2,790 are said to be in critical condition.

More than 185 cases have been reported in 26 other countries and two people have died outside mainland China, one in the Philippines, and another in Hong Kong. So far 639 of those sickened by the virus have fully recovered.

The Hong Kong death was a 39-year-old male living in Whampoa Garden who was confirmed to be infected by the new coronavirus. He had been to Wuhan but denied visiting any wet markets or hospitals.

Also on Tuesday morning, 10 ambulances transported on Tuesday the first group of 50 coronavirus patients to the newly built Huoshenshan Hospital, an emergency medical facility built at lightning speed in central China’s Wuhan.

A military medical team is operating the hospital, which houses 1,000 beds and 19 inpatient wards, including wards for patients in critical condition. Huoshenshan Hospital was built in 10 days to treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

