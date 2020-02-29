Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Fear has gripped Nigerians, especially those residing in Lagos, since the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

Nigerians have been advised by the federal ministry of health, on preventive measures. As Nigerians struggle to keep those measures, the Catholic Church were not left out either.

On Saturday, Alfred Martins, Catholic archbishop of Lagos, has advised all the Catholic Churches in the state, to suspend sprinkling of holy water, handshakes during mass, and receiving Holy Communion through the mouth.

Passing his verdict, the Catholic archbishop opined, “The shaking of hands during the time for the Sign of Peace during Mass is suspended for the time being.

“During this season of Lent, in order to reduce the number of gatherings in Church to the barest necessary, we encourage people to do Stations of the Cross privately on Wednesdays while public celebrations will take place only Fridays especially as it is often followed by Mass.

“Communion, for the time being, shall be received on the palms. People are encouraged to have Hand Sanitizers handy to be used as and when needed.

“The use of Holy Water fonts in churches and public places should be suspended till further notice. May the Lord deliver us from this plague and all evils.”

Vanguard

