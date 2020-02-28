 Breaking: Buhari suspends Dokubo, Amnesty programme coordinator

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo

The suspension was contained in a statement issued last night by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja.

Adesina in the statement said, “Following numerous allegations and petitions surrounding the Presidential Amnesty Programme, the National Security Adviser (NSA) set up a Caretaker Committee to look into the activities of the programme, on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.

” Part of the Committee’s task is to ensure that allocated resources are properly utilized in consonance with the government’s objective of alleviating problems in the Niger Delta region and stamping out corruption in the Amnesty Programme.

” Consequently, the NSA recommended to Mr President that the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo be suspended, a recommendation that has been approved and which takes immediate effect.

” The President has also directed that the Caretaker Committee set up to review the programme should oversee the running of the programme henceforth, with a view to ensuring that government objectives are achieved.”

