A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Breaking News
Translate
Home » News » BREAKING: Buhari officially presents to Public, Nigeria Visa Policy (Photos)
BREAKING: Buhari officially presents to Public, Nigeria Visa Policy (Photos)
President Muhammadu Buhari has officially presented to the public the Nigeria Visa Policy (NVP) for the year 2020.
He presented the document at the State House in Abuja, on Tuesday. The document is a revised version.
President Buhari said the review of the visa policy is intended to attract innovation, specialised skills and knowledge from abroad to complement local ones.
The visa policy 2020 is to enhance business opportunities and achieve African integration through the visas on arrival for holders of passports of African Union countries.
All photos are credited to Bayo Omoboriowo
Kindly Share This Story:
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.