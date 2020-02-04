Breaking News
BREAKING: Buhari officially presents to Public, Nigeria Visa Policy (Photos)

On 12:43 pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has officially presented to the public the Nigeria Visa Policy (NVP) for the year 2020.

He presented the document at the State House in Abuja, on Tuesday. The document is a revised version.

President Buhari said the review of the visa policy is intended to attract innovation, specialised skills and knowledge from abroad to complement local ones.

The visa policy 2020 is to enhance business opportunities and achieve African integration through the visas on arrival for holders of passports of African Union countries.

All photos are credited to Bayo Omoboriowo

Visa Policy 5: President Buhari with L-R: Perm. Sec. Interior Barr. Georgina Ehuriah, Comptroller General of Nigerian Immigration Service Mohammed Babandede, Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Chairman Senate Committee on Interior Senator Kashim Shettima, Chairman House Committee on Interior Hon. Nasir Daura, SGF Boss Mustapha, COS Abba Kyari and Minister of Information Lai Mohammed as he officially presents to the Public, The Nigeria Visa Policy (NVP) 2020 in State House on 4th Feb 2020

