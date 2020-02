Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Present at the meeting is President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila.

However, following the recent developments on insecurity in the country, Vanguard believes that the meeting is targeted at addressing the issue.

