Breaking: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria dies

5:21 pm
Saudi Arabia

Mr. Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Nigeria, has reportedly died. The late Bostji was said to have returned from the Kingdom to Nigeria on Sunday evening and was planning to come to the office on Tuesday when they found him dead.

In a press statement, the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia said, “With the deepest sense of sadness and complete submission to the will of Allah, Royal Embassy announces the passing away of His Excellency, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Mr Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji. May his blessed soul rest in peace.”

