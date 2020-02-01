BREAKING: 7 perish in ghastly auto crash in Warri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

About seven persons reportedly lost their lives on Friday in a ghastly motor accident on the Koko-Obitugbo road, Warri North local government area.

An eye witness told the Vanguard that the deceased were coming from a funeral when the Sienna vehicle they were in ran into an articulated vehicle (trailer).

One of those in the vehicles reportedly survived and was rushed to a hospital in Oghara, Ethiope West local government area.

The eyewitnesses told Vanguard that some.of the corpses were burnt beyond recognition as the Sienna they were burst into flames.

“We heard those in the Sienna were coming from a burial, heading towards the Benin express road when they ran into a trailer. About seven persons we heard died.

One was rushed to the hospital. The remains of the others were burnt it was a tragic scene. There was wailing on this road because everyone who saw the accident could not hold back tears,” an eye witness said.

Vanguard

