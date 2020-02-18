Boxing: Klitschko wants Joshua to become world’s no 1

Kindly Share This Story:

Wladimir Klitschko wants Anthony Joshua to become the world’s no 1 but admits he must face the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury winner to achieve that status.

Joshua is set to make the next defence of his WBA ‘super’, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev in June, while Wilder puts his WBC belt at stake in a rematch with Fury in Las Vegas this weekend.

Klitschko has been retired since 2017 after an epic Wembley defeat to Joshua and believes the fellow Olympic gold medallist has the necessary attributes to emerge as the sole heavyweight champion.

Speaking at the Laureus World Sports Awards, Klitschko said: “I wish that’s going to be Joshua because I think all around, he’s a superior athlete, Olympic champion, great guy for the sport and being an ambassador for the sport. I think he’s got it all.

“Obviously, no-one is perfect. Always some stronger and weaker sides, but I think he has the potential to be that one and that’s what I wish actually.

“How these cards are going to be mixed up and eventually we will have and will see the guy from those three. Let’s just lean back, relax and observe.”

