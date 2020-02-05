Boxing: I’ll take Deontay Wilder out ― Tyson Fury

Kindly Share This Story:

Tyson Fury believes that he physically hurt WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder, several times in their first meeting back in December of 2018 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Fury will challenge Wilder for a second time on February 22nd at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. For the rematch, Fury had made a lot of changes to his team – including a new head trainer.

After five fights together, Fury made a decision to replace head trainer Ben Davison. Their relationship began in late 2017 when Fury made a decision to return to the sport of boxing after being away for more than two years.

He would later announce that SugarHill Steward of Detroit’s Kronk Gym was his new head trainer. Fury felt that he needed some new weapons in the ring and some adjustments to his style for the rematch.

“Me and Ben have never had a falling out but for certain fights, you need certain styles and what I did before clearly is not good enough to win this fight. If I’m not going to win the way I boxed before I’m not going to win it like that this time so it’s got to be totally new,” Fury told BT Sport.

“I’m willing to sacrifice everything for the victory, that’s how much it means. I was boxing him last time and I was hurting him, he was hurt a lot in that fight.

“I didn’t have the energy to finish him, I’ve seen a lot of stuff I’m going to expose and that I saw last time but couldn’t pull the trigger on. This time he really is going to fight the Gypsy King and I’m going to take him out.”

