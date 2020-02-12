Kindly Share This Story:

Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe has been found guilty of failing to stop after an accident, after an incident in which he crashed his Bentley into a coffee shop last summer.

The 24-year-old, who admitted a careless driving charge for the crash, will now be sentenced by Bexley Magistrates’ Court magistrates on 3 March.

Ibe has been frozen out of Eddie Howe’s squad this season, playing just 47 minutes in the Premier League. He did, however, play 90 minutes in both of Bournemouth’s Carabao Cup fixtures this term.

As reported by the ​BBC, The former England Under-21 star hit ‘The Pantry’ coffee shop in Bromley, south London, as well as a parked car at about 04:50 on 30 July.

As a result, the front of the shop had to be removed, with the structural integrity of the building in danger.

It was claimed by the prosecution that not only did Ibe drive away from the scene in his Bentley Bentayga 4×4, but parts of his vehicle were left in the debris.

As he failed to report the incident and performed reckless acts behind the wheel, Ibe will serve an interim ban from driving, before being sentenced in March.

Ibe’s defence claimed, however, that the footballer waited at the scene of the incident for a lengthy amount of time, but nobody was around to exchange details, which caused the Englishman to drive away.

Highly rated as a teenager, Ibe arrived on the south coast from Liverpool for £15m in 2016, but has since struggled to progress and has fallen out of favour at the Cherries in recent times.

The four-cap England Under-21 has made 92 appearances for Bournemouth, but only recorded five goals and nine assists. He now finds himself behind the likes of Ryan Fraser and Harry Wilson in the pecking order, while his contract expires this summer

Fotmob

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: