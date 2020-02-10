Borno: NDLEA uncovers warehouse of weeds

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Borno State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency , NDLEA has uncovered a residential apartment in Maiduguri, the state capital, where Cannabis Sativa commonly known as wee wee, are stored, recovering 10,522 kilograms of the substance.

Arrested, was one Modu Fanami, who lives in the building comprising a three-bedroom flat and three rooms Bys quarters, located at Ungwan Doki, Maigadari Ward, adjacent to Bornu State Environmental Protection Agency, with his wife and two children.

The illicit weed which was contained in 183 bags, according the anti-narcotic Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer, Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (Rtd.), was the single largest seizure within the North Eastern States, adding that the seizure was made after weeks of painstaking surveillance and monitoring.

A Gulf car allegedly used by Fanami to take delivery of each consignment from the point of arrival to the warehouse, from where they are exported to neighboring countries, was also seized by the Agency.

However, during interrogation, Fanami, disclosed that he was only an errand boy to owner of the warehouse , whose name he gave simply as Uche.

Abdallah, said, “ The seizure is mostly likely to have links with transnational syndicate cartels and the Boko Haram insurgents in the North Eastern part of Nigeria. It can not be ruled out that the drugs were for onward shipment to the bordering Niger, Chad and Cameroon because of the quantity involved.

“Nigerians need to wake up from their slumber and rise up to the challenge of drugs. If this quantity of drugs can be found in Bornu State where Cannabis is not cultivated and knowing the nexus between drugs and terrorism, then our communities cannot afford to be passive but be actively involved in drug control efforts. Vigilance is the word!” Col. Abdallah said.

“Members of the public are hereby assured that the Agency will sustain its crackdown on the illicit drug market. We will ensure that the Agency will not only disrupt the activities of those behind the heinous drug crime but will dismantle their networks and defeat them ultimately”, he noted.

Recall that last week, the Agency publicly destroyed 100, 143.218 Kilograms of drug exhibits, mainly Cannabis sativa in Badagry-Lagos, which were recovered in five years, by the Agency’s eight operational formations in Lagos, covering land borders, sea and airports.

The Agency, also closed the year 2019 with the destruction of 181.2 tons of Cannabis during its Operation Thunder Strike IV which combed the forests of Ondo and Edo States where cannabis were harvested and stored for onward movement to the drug market.

