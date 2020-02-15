Boko Haram: PDP Vanguard decries increased insurgency in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

The PDP Conservative Vanguard has called for immediate action to be taken over the resurgence of the Boko Haram crisis in the Borno state. This was contained in a press statement signed by John Bolu, the Secretary-General of the PDP Youth Vanguard, and made available to the press in Lagos.

“It must be stated in unequivocal terms all parties must desist from playing to the gallery in this critical point of our existence as a country in the light of the nefarious activities of the Boko Haram terrorist group that has brought tears and sorrow to the people of Borno State and the North East in general.”

The statement further added that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media must desist from playing to the gallery in telling Nigerians those behind the nefarious activities of the Boko Haram terrorist group in the state.

“The allegation is quite unfortunate and an indication that the SSA on Media to the President is indeed economical with the truth in revealing those indeed behind the activities of the Boko Haram terrorist group in Borno State.”

“The PDP conservative forum wishes to state that the security challenges experienced in Borno state is indeed local, and questions must be asked as to the sincerity of heart and purpose of the political leadership in Borno State. The accusations pointed in the direction of the opposition PDP is at most uncharitable and a plot to call a dog a bad name to hang it.”

The PDP Youth Vanguard advised the APC led federal government to look within its ranks to identify the real sponsors of the Boko Haram group in sincerity and fairness to all concerned.

“The APC led federal government must look inwards to know that the sponsors of the activities of the Boko Haram group are those in high places in the state and those that had squandered the commonwealth of the people since 2009 when the Boko Haram group began its violent campaign against Nigeria.”

It further added that “the APC must do good to rid its house of those that have been grandstanding on the pages of the newspapers and yet hold nocturnal meetings with the leadership of the Boko Haram terrorist group in a bid to cover for their nefarious activities.”

“It is advised that the APC must desist from playing to the gallery and tell President Muhammadu Buhari that some members of the APC in Borno State are those behind the resurgence of the activities of the Boko Haram group.”

“The PDP should be consequently spared from the insincerity of members of the APC that loathes the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in addressing the activities of the Boko Haram terrorist group in North-East Nigeria.”

“While it must be noted that there is a possibility that the enemies within the APC in high places are the beneficiaries of the activities of the Boko Haram terrorist group in North-East Nigeria.”

It would be recalled that that Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, had alleged that some members of the PDP are sponsoring over 2000 youths to lead a protest in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory against the Service Chiefs in Nigeria.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: