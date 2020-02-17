Boko Haram: Pantami refuses to comment, as Police, DSS beef up minister’s security

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, on Monday, refused to comment on threats by the Boko Haram sect to ‘kill’ him

Shekau, The Boko Haram leader, had in a recent video surfaced on social media vowed to deal with Pantami over the minister’s plans to block the terror group’s communication network.

Shekau, in the video, also mocked the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), who was booed during his trip to Maiduguri, Borno State.

Despite the threat, Pantami visited Government Secondary School, Garki, in Abuja on Monday as part of his plans to mentor pupils to pursue careers in the digital sector, The Punch reported

The minister delivered a lecture in the classroom, where he spoke about emerging technologies and the implications of the Federal Government’s digital economy project.

Newsmen reported that security was beefed up around the minister, with armed personnel of the police force and Department of State Services positioned at strategic locations.

In an interview with journalists after the lecture, Pantami was asked about the threat by Boko Haram.

“I don’t have any comment now,” he said.

