Boko Haram: Nigerians will soon have cause to celebrate Army again — Archbishop Julius Ediwe

Kindly Share This Story:

The Archbishop of the South-South Pentecostal Churches in Nigeria, Archbishop Julius Ediwe has stated that Nigerians would have a cause to celebrate the efforts of the Nigerian Army in the fight against terrorism in the country in no distant time.

The clergy, who is known for his many predictions on the state of affairs in Nigerian as regards the Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgency, stated this in an interview with journalists recently. In the interview, he emphasized the fact that there has been a strategic alliance against Nigeria by neighbouring francophone countries, and this has been aiding and abetting the Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters in launching offensives in Nigeria.

Also read:

“The war against terrorism in Nigeria has assumed a dangerous dimension that has seen to the fact that some of our neighbours have been carrying out acts that undermine the efforts of the Nigerian Army is ensuring that the remnants of the terrorist group are wiped out.”

“This is a serious endeavour that requires not only the physical effort but also the spiritual efforts in praying and fasting for God in his infinite mercies to come to the rescue of Nigeria in this critical point of our existence.”

He took a swipe at France and other francophone countries along the Lake Chad basin region for the inglorious role they have been playing that has seen to the buoyancy of the activities of the group in recent times.

“France and its allies must realize that they have not been good neighbours of Nigeria for whatever reason. A situation where the Boko Haram group have found solace in their territories from where they launch attacks in Nigeria is ungodly and against every known form of being one’s brother’s keeper.”

“In the book of Romans 14:19, the bible stated that “So then let us pursue what makes for peace and mutual upbuilding.” They must understand that there been neighbours to Nigeria should be for good and not for evil. The instruction in the bible is explicit.”

The clergy added that the South-South Pentecostal Churches have been interceding on behalf of Nigeria, and there are signs that the end of the Boko Haram/ISWAP group is near.

“As we know, there is currently some in-fighting in the Boko Haram/ISWAP camp, and this is as a result of the relentless prayers offered by well-meaning Nigerians, as well as the tremendous efforts of the Nigerian military against the insurgents.”

“Remember that I mentioned earlier that with the way things are going, it is now a combination of both physical and spiritual efforts that are required to win this war completely. I am glad about the results so far and return all the praises.”

“They are tired of perambulating in the bushes because they do not have any base due to the constant pressure been mounted by the Nigerian Army in operation. This is indeed a sign that their end is indeed near, and Nigerians would have cause to celebrate their defeat by the grace of God.”

The fiery cleric added that there are several revelations from God concerning Nigeria, and one of them is the fact that in the coming days and weeks, many more Boko Haram members would drop their arms and surrender.

“We have heard from God concerning Nigeria and the fight against the forces of evil that have conspired against our peace and unity. God revealed to us in the book of Deuteronomy 20:4 “for the Lord your God is he who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies, to give you the victory.”

“I wish to tell Nigerians that indeed great victory is coming our way because God is not a man that he should lie. He has promised, and he will never fail.

The cleric called on Nigerians not to relent in prayers in fulfilment of the prophecy of God concerning Nigeria as regards the imminent defeat of the Boko Haram group.

“I call on all Nigerians regardless of the religious or ethnic affiliations to continue to pray for Nigeria because God has revealed that the end of Boko Haram is near”

“I heard from God that Boko Haram would be defeated under President Muhammadu Buhari and what we owe him is our constant prayers and support in this regard. I call on all of us to play this all-important role that would ultimately be beneficial to all of us as Nigerians.”

The cleric further assured Nigerians that God is involved and doing great things. The military must remain focused on this final push in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria. He also stated that in no distant time, Nigerians would begin to see and appreciate the efforts of the Nigerian military in the quest to keep Nigeria safe and secure.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: