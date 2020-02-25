Boko Haram: Nigerians in Diaspora express concerns over non-diplomatic regional collaboration

Kindly Share This Story:

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe (ANPE) has warned against any meditated non-diplomatic regional alliance with the Republic of Chad capable of thwarting progress in the fight against terrorism.

ANPE made this disclosure at the end of its plenary on Tuesday after critically examining the country’s efforts in the war against terrorism and insurgency.

Also read:

In a communique signed by President, Dr Agwu Onyeke and representatives drawn from 13 other countries, the Nigerian professionals were particularly critical of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State over an alleged pact with Chadian soldiers.

While recommending an efficient regional collaboration to defeat Boko Haram terrorists, ANPE added that it isn’t the role of Zulum or any other state governor to champion such negotiations.

The group, therefore, called on the international community to strongly condemn Zulum’s actions to jeopardise his country’s sovereignty and suggested a thorough probe by Nigerian authorities.

ANPE, however, urged the Federal Government to engage its neighbours on fresh terms, especially as it is unaware of Zulum’s terms of negotiation with the Central African nation.

Read full communique below

INTRODUCTION

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe (ANPE) met to review Nigeria’s efforts in combating terrorism and insurgency in the country at a session that was well attended by members from across the countries of Europe.

The issues raised centred on the multinational efforts at combating the menace of terrorism.

OBSERVATIONS

The meeting of ANPE members, following extensive deliberations, noted as follow:

There is an urgent need for non-compromising regional efforts in confronting the menace of Boko Haram/ISWAP in the Lake Chad Basin. Existing efforts will have to be reset such that fresh commitments are secured from Chad, Niger and Cameroon to not act against the interest of Nigeria even when rebel politicians approach them to sabotage Nigeria’s interest.

The scramble for crude oil and other mineral resources in the Lake Chad Basin remains a driving force for the Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgency, which should be a source of concerns to Nigeria’s neighbours since any instability that persists in Nigeria will ultimately wipe out these neighbouring countries. These countries have not been helping themselves as they continue to collaborate with rogue politicians from Nigeria that have criminal intention of redrawing the map of the West African sub-region.

The proliferation of arms across Nigeria’s arising from borders that have been made porous through sabotage and poor cooperation from neighbouring countries. Because these countries are not doing enough to stem illegal arms flow, weapons provided by ISIS in the Middle East simply cross the Mediterranean and the Libyan desert to subsequently cross these countries for terrorists to use against Nigeria. Military hardware and state of the art surveillance drones are also in possession of the terrorists because certain countries allow their territories to be used for airdrops.

Covert and overt financing by the French government, colonial power over Nigeria’s neighbours, towards promoting its interest ahead of Nigeria’s stability. The financial muscle provided to terrorists by such third party nations has been the major source of sustenance for their destructive activities

Time is running out for Nigeria to take firm actions against the terrorists and nations that support them to thrive. Such actions should be taken with a focus on the well-being of Nigerians that must be prioritized over supranational treaties.

The urgency to deal with Nigeria’s terrorism problem has become more pressing with the discovery that governors, like Borno state’s Professor Babagana Zulum, are interfacing with sovereign nations in a manner that portrays their states as sovereignties that can enter into bilateral relations.

RECOMMENDATIONS

In response to the issues raised and following from deliberations, the ANPE recommended as follows:

States and Governors in Nigeria should desist from entering alliances that are capable of jeopardizing the ongoing war by the Federal government of Nigeria. Such engagement is prone to creating conflicting loyalties in the part of the countries that are being courted by these governors.

The Federal Government of Nigeria should engage the country’s neighbours on fresh terms. The support that Nigeria extend to this nation should be suspended until such a time that they can show that they have stopped sabotaging the country’s interests, including cessation of interaction with rogue politicians from Nigeria.

The Federal Government of Nigeria should build international support to evolve a framework that will designate any country operating against its interest in the Lake Chad Basin as a terrorist nation that should be sanctioned.

Countries that provide arms to terrorists as part of their own geostrategic interest should be prevailed upon to be considerate of Nigeria’s long term stability.

CONCLUSION

ANPE appreciates the enormous sacrifices being made by the Nigerian government in the war against insurgency and will continue to support every effort towards ensuring that Nigeria wins the war and the civilian population is protected from threats to humanity.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: