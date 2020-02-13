Boko Haram: Group urges Buhari to declare state of emergency in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu BuhariThe National Democratic Front, NDF, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in Borno State, following the renewed spate of politically instigated insecurity in Borno State.

The group also asked the President to stop the local government allocations to the state as those profiting from it have refused to let peace reign in Borno State.

This was disclosed in a speech by the Secretary-General of the National Democratic Front, NDF, Dr. Abdulkadir Bolaji, on the security situation in Nigeria at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

NDF was reacting to the killing of about 30 persons in Auno area of the state by the dreaded Boko Haram elements.

His statement read in part: “We sympathize with the people of the state over this tragedy and pray for fortitude for the families of those who have lost loved ones to bear the losses.

“While we join the rest of the world to mourn this tragedy, we must not lose sight of the fact that the sudden resurgence of violence and the boldness exhibited by the terrorist groups operating in the fringes of the Northeast of Nigeria are not beyond human conspiracies.

“We call on the Federal Government to in view of the security implication of major politicians in Borno State discontinue releasing allocations to the local governments in the state until elections are conducted at the local government level.

“We also call on the Federal government to declare a state of emergency in Borno State to forestall further attacks due to carelessness on the part of the political leadership in the state.”

