Boko Haram Attacks: Overhaul security architecture now, labour group tells Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—AS the country’s security situation continues to get worse, the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari as a matter of urgency to overhaul the nation’s security architecture in order to curtail the blood shade occasioned by insecurity.

The association has also advised the Federal Government to make it compulsory for Vice-Chancellors and other principal officers of the universities to publicly declare their assets at the time they were appointed and when leaving office.

Speaking at the 4th NAAT Delegates Conference with the theme, “The Role of Technologists in the Economic Diversification Policy of Government: A look at the Agricultural Sector”, the National President of NAAT, Comrade Sani Suleiman said that the security situation in the country has become worrisome.

According to him, “There is no part of Nigeria where citizens can travel on our deplorable roads safely. It is either robbery, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, militancy or Boko Haram attacks.

“This cannot continue in our country. The authorities must rise up to the occasion by changing their tactics of handling security situation in the country.

“The service chiefs have done a great job for this country and we thank them for the service they have rendered to their fatherland. It is time they give way to vibrant young officers with fresh ideas. The government must as a matter of urgency, completely overhaul the security architecture of the country for a better result within a short time. ”

On the appointment of Vice-Chancellors and other principal officers of the universities, Comrade Suleiman said that such an appointment must be made more transparent and be based on merit.

According to him, “Ability of VC candidates to attract funds for research and infrastructural developments should constitute a qualification requirement. A situation where a VC who was appointed and could not get resources to run the university but keep pushing to increase school fees through the back doors by introducing all sorts of charges on already impoverished students is not acceptable.

“VCs on appointment must be made to declare their assets and make them public to the university community and do same at the end of his or her tenure in office.”

The NAAT President called for the resuscitation of government technical colleges, alleging that so many of the government technical colleges have become moribund with dilapidated infrastructures.

He also said that everything must be done as quickly as possible to conclude the process of renegotiation of the 2009 Federal Government agreement with the association.

