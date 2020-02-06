Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure.

Two policemen were Thursday shot dead by group of armed robbers who stormed two banks in ile-Oluji area of Ondo state.

Vanguard gathered that the two old generation banks (Name withheld) were simultaneously attacked around 4pm.

No fewer than twenty of the robbers reportedly invaded the two banks and blew off the entrances with the aid of dynamites.

Reports had it that about ten other bank workers and customers were seriously injured.

Vanguard was informed that the robbers acting on tip off, arrived the banks at closing time when customers were in a hurry to beat the time.

The robbers reportedly gunned down the two policemen in a bid to operate freely.

One of the policemen was shot on the head while the other who was met inside the police vehicle was shot in the stomach.

They reportedly shot sporadically into the air to scare away bank customers and passerby.

After demobilizing the policemen, they moved to the banking hall where they carted away unspecified amount of money.

Vanguard learnt that report of the robbery spread to the town following which some local hunters in the town mobilized and faced the robbers in a shoot-out.

While some of the robbers reportedly fled through the bush others took off in the vehicle they brought for the operation.

Some soldiers were deployed to the town but the bandits had fled the scenes.

