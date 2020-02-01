Black Saturday: Man loses wife, 6 other relatives returning from his mother’s funeral

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi – Koko

A 49 years old man, Daniel Burkiti in Sapele has lost his wife, and six other relatives in a ghastly motor accident involving a car and a truck along the long route linking Koko Community and Koko Junction along Warri Benin highway, in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.

They were reported to have been returning from his mother’s funeral.

A source who claims to be related to Daniel said “Daniel mother died months ago and on Saturday, Daniel relatives went for their sister’s burial after Koko where you have to take a boat from Koko to the hinder land.

– Premonition? –

“One of Daniel’s daughter, told the mother of a dream she had, the previous night, but the mother only shouted “God forbid” and dived into long prayers before leaving for Koko from Sapele” the source who craved anonymity said.

Another sign of a probable premonition was when the boat, they took from Koko was said to have broken down midway into the journey and the party which consist of Pinky, Daniel’s wife and the 6 other relations too.

“They took another boat and after the funeral, they were returning back when they ran into a truck along Koko Community to Koko Junction, the vehicle they boarded burnt to ashes with the occupants”

Only one person was said to have survived the accident, while the truck driver was said to have abscond from the scene for fear of been lynched.

All attempts to confirmed the accident was not successful but when Vanguard visited the home of Daniel Burkiti at Sapele, MacPherson by Boyo road junction, he told Vanguard that the day “was his saddest day and I am still mourning”

The bodies of the burnt victims have been deposited in a mortuary.

