Bitcoin investment far better then stock market – Patricia

By Ayo Onikoyi

Technology and E-commerce/Fintech company, Patricia.com.ng simply known as Patricia, which is poised to take the whole of Africa into the digital age has highlighted the superiority of bitcoin investment over stocks.

In its argument, company posited that the only investment in the entire word to give over a 1000% profit in the last decade was bitcoin.

Bitcoin Investment, according to the company, is like buying digital assets on the internet as it does not even require a government license or certificate. On the other hand, stock investments are majorly influenced by the company involved and its profit and performance for a given period of time. It’s easier to buy bitcoin than stocks. You can buy and invest in bitcoin, peer to peer but you can’t do same with stocks. Bitcoin trading is 24/7.

Stressing further, it says Bitcoin is border less hence any one from any part of the world with a smart phone connected to the Internet can buy bitcoin without Government restriction. Stock investments are great if done right but bitcoin is better than stocks any day

Although, the company asserts that only the Millennial and Z generations are majorly enthusiatic about bitcoin trading, but facts abound that the awareness is building to feverish pitch.

Interestingly, according to Bitcoin Google search in 2019, Nigeria has the highest search across the globe and that means people here want to really learn and know how to profit from the industry.

Patricia.com.ng better known simply as Patricia was established in 2017 and registered with Corporate Affairs Commission (C.A.C) as Patricia Technologies Limited.

At the core of their operation, they specialize in trading digital assets. Assets, meaning an entity that holds value, purely digital and not physical.

Some of their services include :buying, selling and storing of bitcoins; buying and selling of gift cards; they have a device which can help customers find any lost item called “HANK”; there’s also a product known as Patricia Refill which allows users convert airtime to cash; and PatriciaPay, a payment solution where users pay with bitcoins and so much more.

The company also launched a new brand called Room 19, a high end fashion brand, which is a gateway to huge malls housing major fashion brands. With Room 19, they want to test the prototype of PatriciaPay, a solution that lets users make payment with Bitcoin.

In 2019 alone, Patricia Technologies Limited processed over N10 billion in transaction volume.

