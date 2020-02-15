Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Katsina-Ala, Peter Adoboh, is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov Ortom mourns

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Katsina-Ala, the Most Reverend Peter Adoboh, is dead.

Though a formal statement on the death of the cleric was yet to be released at the time of this report an impeccable source at the Catholic Diocese of Katsina-Ala disclosed that 62-year-old Bishop Adoboh died on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Daughters of Charity Hospital Abuja.

According to the source, Bishop Adoboh whose remains has been brought back to Benue State had a long struggle with ill-health and was at various times given medical treatment in the US, Canada and Italy.

Reacting to the demise of the cleric, Governor Samuel Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase said he was deeply saddened by the death of the Bishop.

Part of the statement read: “the demise of Bishop Adoboh is painful, not only to the Catholic Church but to Benue State at large.

“The late Bishop was a true servant of God who stood for peace and worked tirelessly to win souls for Jesus Christ.

“I recall the pivotal role Bishop Adoboh played towards the success of the State Government’s amnesty programme which led to the recovery of thousands of weapons and hundreds of youths embracing the initiative, among several other efforts the Bishop made to ensure the restoration of peace and security to Sankera area of the state in particular.”

Governor Ortom sympathised with the Adoboh family, Katsina-Ala Catholic Diocese, the entire Christian community in Benue State and prayed for the repose of the soul of the Bishop.

The late cleric was appointed the pioneer Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Katsina-Ala by Pope (Emeritus) Benedict XVI on December 29, 2012, and installed on 23rd February 2013 at the age of 55.

Bishop Adoboh was one of two young men whose spiritual life was nurtured under the tutelage of the legendary Principal, Father Angus Fraser at Mount Saint Gabriel’s Secondary School Makurdi, the other being the Bishop of Gboko, Most Revd William Amove Avenya.

He was born on April 14, 1958, to the family of Abraham and Sarah Adoboh of Mbayion in Gboko local government area of Benue State.

