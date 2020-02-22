Breaking News
Bimbo Manuel’s ‘Alhaji’ examines erectile dysfunction

By Ayo Onikoyi
Bimbo Manuel

By Ayo Onikoyi

Alhaji, a stage play by Nollywood veteran, Bimbo Manuel, is themed around the rarely discussed issue of how erectile dysfunction affects men.

In the play, Alhaji, the main character, played by Yinka Akanbi, finds he suffers from this ailment and is unable to discuss his medical problem with his three wives or anybody at all for fear of losing face.

Bimbo Manuel, the writer of the play, says  Alhaji is a conversation about a serious matter, inviting enthusiasts to come and have a good time at the Terra Kulture Arena in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The play, starring Monalisa Chinda-Coker, Hilda Dokubo, Funmi Awelewa, Yinka Aknbi and Bimbo Manuel himself, will show on Sunday, March 1, 2020, and will run every Sunday until the 29th.

Alhaji is produced by Joseph Umoibon with Bolanle Austen Peters as executive producer.


