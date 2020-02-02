Vanguard Logo

BIG STORY: Fresh photos show Pastor Adeboye, RCCG members protest killings, banditry

12:32 pm
Reports reaching Vanguard indicates that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye is currently leading Members to protest against insecurity, wanton killings, Kidnapping, bloodletting among other vices in Nigeria

adeboye
PHOTO By: Olayinka Latona

