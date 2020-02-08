Kindly Share This Story:

…pledges total support to the building of a strong health system in Nigeria

The Cross River Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu has just been elected the national vice Chairman; Nigeria Health Commissioner’s Forum and S’south chairman/ coordinator by the Nigerian Health Commissioners.

This election is coming barely three months after she was appointed commissioner of Health in Cross River State by the state governor Sen Ben Ayade.

A statement delivered to news men shows that she is to deputize Dr. Abba Umar of Jigawa; chairman of Nigeria Health Commissioners forum to ensure effective and efficient management and administration of the sector.

Responding to the development, Nigerian Governors Forum secretariat, the Honorable minister For Health and the Honorable minister for Health State, sent felicitations to the new leadership.

Others who sent their congratulations are; the National Primary Health Care Development Agency; Executive Director, Development partners and other key stakeholders in the health sector. They implore the new leadership to deliver on mandate to restore the sanity and dignity of the health sector.

According to them, “together we will build a strong health system and achieve universal health coverage for all, we remain auspicious that the health sector will begin to receive full support and attention it deserves.

They pledged their unwavering support to the new chairman and Vice to take the sector to a higher level however reminded them that to whom much is given to you more is expected. For other regional coordinators have been elected too. Congratulations!

