Benue fisherman beats wife to death over missing N5,000

A 42-year-old fisherman, Patrick Ejiro Wednesday morning in Tyomu community on Makurdi-Gboko road in Tarka Local Government Area of Benue state reportedly beat his wife to death over alleged missing N5,000.

Vanguard gathered that the fisherman, an indigene of Delta state had been living with his Benue wife in the community where he ekes out a living from fishing.

According to the source, the couple had early Wednesday morning engaged each other in a heated argument over an alleged N5,000 that was realized from the sale of fish but was unaccounted for by the late wife.

“The argument led to a fight, the husband beat her to a pulp and she passed out bleeding from her mouth and nostrils.

“Neighbours who intervened made efforts to revive her but it was unsuccessful. She was eventually rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, for further treatment where she was confirmed dead,” he said.

Confirming the development, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene said brawl between the couple started “when the wife allegedly sold some items for the family and failed to remit the N5,000.

“He beat her up to a state of coma and she was bleeding from the nostrils. She was rushed to BSUTH where she was confirmed dead. The suspect is in police custody and investigation into the matter is already in progress,” she added.

